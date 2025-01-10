Game Day Preview - CGY in COL
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Touched down in Colorado.
The Wranglers are off on a quick road trip, taking on the Colorado Eagles in a double-header tonight and Jan. 11.
The Matchup
This is their second meeting this season, with the Wranglers defeating the Eagles 3-2 and 2-1 in their last double header matchup.
The Wranglers are 23-10-1 and split their previous two games against the Manitoba Moose at home.
The Wranglers continue to hold their lead in the Pacific Division, and league with 47 points.
The Eagles are sixth in the Pacific Division at 17-10-1, falling to the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 in their most recent game on Jan. 5.
Players to Watch
Dryden Hunt is second in points (29) for the Wranglers, 22 of which being assists.
On Jan. 3, the assistant captain played his 300th AHL game, scoring a goal to mark the night.
Former Wrangler Matthew Phillips leads the Eagles with 17 assists and 23 points.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
By: Annie Nadin
