Silver Knights' Point Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Abbotsford

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Silver Knights' point streak ended after their 4-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Friday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Karlsson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period.

They extended that lead to 4-0 in the second period with two goals from Mueller and a second from Karlsson.

Grigori Denisenko scored Henderson's lone goal of the game in the second period. Forwards Tanner Laczynski and Brendan Brisson both picked up assists on the play.

The third period remained scoreless throughout to snap Abbotsford's losing streak and secure a 4-1 victory for the Canucks.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 10 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Thursday, Jan. 16 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will look to bounce back on Saturday evening, where they'll finish their season series against the Abbotsford Canucks with their second of the back-to-back. Fans can watch on FloHockey, or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

