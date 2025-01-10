Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the Monsters and assigned forward Owen Sillinger and net-minder Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland with Tarsov's loan designated as a conditioning assignment. In 20 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 11-5-3 with two shutouts, a 2.78 goals-against average (GAA), and .914 save percentage (S%), and currently ranks among the AHL's 2024-25 leaders in wins (11, T4th) and saves (565, 2nd). In four NHL appearances this season for the Blue Jackets, Greaves went 1-1-2 with a 3.48 GAA and .890 S%. Sillinger posted two penalty minutes and an even rating in one appearance for Columbus this season and added 8-17-25 with 18 penalty minutes and an even rating in 34 appearances for Cleveland while Tarasov went 3-6-1 with a 4.23 GAA and .857 S% in ten NHL appearances for Columbus this season.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 4-8-2 with a 3.45 GAA and .907 S% in 14 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 138 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 72-45-14 with six shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .906 S% and was named to the North Division roster for the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.

A 5'10", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 27, supplied 33-77-110 with 148 penalty minutes in 192 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25. Prior to his professional career, Sillinger contributed 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 career NCAA appearances for Bemidji State University spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Sillinger was named to the 2021-22 CCHA Second All-Star Team, the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team, and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team and served as Bemidji State's captain in 2021-22. During his junior career, Sillinger registered 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating in 171 career BCHL appearances for the Penticton Vees spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and helped the Vees claim the 2017 BCHL Championship. Sillinger wore the captain's "C" for Penticton in 2017-18.

A 6'5", 205 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 25, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 55 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Tarasov went 15-30-5 with a 3.56 GAA and .896 S%. In 32 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24, Tarasov went 16-11-3 with a 3.27 GAA and .893 S%. Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 appearances for Ässät in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20 and went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Russia's KHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-21. Tarasov also represented Russia at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, helping claim Bronze Medal honors.

