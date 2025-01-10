Star Wars Meets Hockey Saturday Night

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Journey with us to a galaxy far, far away this Saturday on Star Wars Night when the IceHogs battle the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.!

Here's what Star Wars fanatics can expect:

Close to 20 of your favorite Star Wars characters will be roaming the BMO Center for photo ops and opportunities to engage in some friendly Cos Play.

Fans are invited and encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters to join in on the fun. And yes, lightsabers will be allowed into the arena Saturday night. We simply expect fans bringing in sabers to be respectful with them, mind their surroundings, and do not do anything with them to disrupt the fan experience or the game.

There will be Star Wars themed fun and games throughout the night including Star Wars Trivia, and Chewbacca and Yoda impersonation contests.

Get your tickets now and may the Force be with you!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.