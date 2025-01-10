Hlavaj Earns First AHL Shutout, Iowa Defeats Ontario 5-0
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - Samuel Hlavaj turned aside all 34 shots by the Ontario Reign to earn his first AHL shutout and lift the Iowa Wild to a 5-0 victory at Toyota Arena on Friday night. Graeme Clarke (2-1=3) and Liam Öhgren (0-3=3) each registered three points in the win.
Caedan Bankier squeezed a shot from the half wall inside the post at 2:48 of the first period with an assist from Luke Toporowski.
Clarke beat Pheonix Copley (12 saves) with backhand finishes off rebounds at 10:28 and 19:14 to give Iowa a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Öhgren and Hunter Haight assisted on each of Clarke's goals.
Iowa outshot Ontario 15-11 in the opening 20 minutes. Erik Portillo (nine saves) replaced Copley after the first intermission.
The Wild struck again with 1:00 remaining in the middle frame. After Clarke and Öhgren combined to find Carson Lambos in the left circle, Lambos elevated a short side shot over the shoulder of Portillo.
Ontario outshot Iowa 24-21 through two periods.
Adam Raska netted his first goal of the season off a backhand centering feed from Sammy Walker with 12:18 to play.
Ontario outshot Iowa 34-26. The Wild did not skate with the man advantage and held the Reign scoreless on one power play opportunity.
Iowa and Ontario play again at Toyota Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Gulls Down Roadrunners, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights' Point Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Abbotsford - Henderson Silver Knights
- Villalta Makes 42 Saves in Roadrunners' 3-2 Loss to Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hlavaj Earns First AHL Shutout, Iowa Defeats Ontario 5-0 - Iowa Wild
- Condors Strike Early in Loss to SJ - Bakersfield Condors
- The Abbotsford Canucks Are Back In The Win Column After A 4-1 Win Over The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Kick Off Homestand With 5-2 Victory Over Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Push Win Streak to Seven in Rout of Utica - Rochester Americans
- Stars Roll Over Admirals, Win Third Straight - Texas Stars
- Griffins Fall 3-2 in Homestand Opener - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ethen Frank Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Limoges Completes Rally for Bears in 4-3 OT Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Manitoba Edges Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Washkaruk Scores as Senators Fall to Penguins at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Rack Up 6-1 Win Over Senators - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bruins Get Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Victor Mancini the Overtime Hero as Wolf Pack Down Phantoms 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY in COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Rory Kerins - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Blanked by Rocket 5-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Lose Lead, Fall 4-3 to Hershey in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Michal Stinil to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Bo Groulx from Wolf Pack, Assign Brett Berard - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 10, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, January 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Recalled by Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Star Wars Meets Hockey Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Andlauer and Senators Committed to Keeping American Hockey League Affiliate in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Open Home-And-Home Set in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Winter Weather Update for Friday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders at Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Hlavaj Earns First AHL Shutout, Iowa Defeats Ontario 5-0
- Iowa Opens Calfornia Swing with 5-1 Loss to San Diego
- Iowa Earns Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Milwaukee
- Chicago Outlasts Iowa 3-2 at Allstate Arena
- Gaunce's Hat Trick Lifts Iowa to 5-4 Win over Rockford in Final Game of 2024