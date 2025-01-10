Hlavaj Earns First AHL Shutout, Iowa Defeats Ontario 5-0

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Samuel Hlavaj turned aside all 34 shots by the Ontario Reign to earn his first AHL shutout and lift the Iowa Wild to a 5-0 victory at Toyota Arena on Friday night. Graeme Clarke (2-1=3) and Liam Öhgren (0-3=3) each registered three points in the win.

Caedan Bankier squeezed a shot from the half wall inside the post at 2:48 of the first period with an assist from Luke Toporowski.

Clarke beat Pheonix Copley (12 saves) with backhand finishes off rebounds at 10:28 and 19:14 to give Iowa a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Öhgren and Hunter Haight assisted on each of Clarke's goals.

Iowa outshot Ontario 15-11 in the opening 20 minutes. Erik Portillo (nine saves) replaced Copley after the first intermission.

The Wild struck again with 1:00 remaining in the middle frame. After Clarke and Öhgren combined to find Carson Lambos in the left circle, Lambos elevated a short side shot over the shoulder of Portillo.

Ontario outshot Iowa 24-21 through two periods.

Adam Raska netted his first goal of the season off a backhand centering feed from Sammy Walker with 12:18 to play.

Ontario outshot Iowa 34-26. The Wild did not skate with the man advantage and held the Reign scoreless on one power play opportunity.

Iowa and Ontario play again at Toyota Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.