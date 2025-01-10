The Abbotsford Canucks Are Back In The Win Column After A 4-1 Win Over The Henderson Silver Knights

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks returned home following their 4-game road trip, and they had some fresh legs ready to take on the Henderson Silver Knights.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start tonight after starting the last two games, and he will go up against Akira Schmid.

Sammy Blais, Ty Mueller, and Linus Karlsson kicked things off offensively tonight, with Arshdeep Bain, Aatu Räty, and Nate Smith following suit. Nils Åman centered Tristen Nielsen and Danila Klimovich, and Chase Wouters and Ty Glover bookended John Stevens to round out the group of forwards. text On defense, Elias Pettersson and Mark Friedman stuck together to get things started. Kirill Kudyravtsev and Jett Woo continue their grove, and Christian Wolanin and Cole McWard sealed the deal on the back end.

Abbotsford was looking to climb out of the slump and get on the board to set the game's tone. Unfortunately, an early penalty was called, and they had to shift gears into defense mode first. After killing off the penalty successfully, it was go time. After a scoreless first, half there was finally some action. Cole McWard ripped a shot from the blue line that was originally saved, but Linus Karlsson spotted the rebound and tucked it home to secure the first goal of the game! This goal came as his 7th of the season, and his 119th career point. Linus Karlsson made Abbotsford Canucks history tonight as he surpassed Sheldon Dries and became Abbotsford's All-Time Points leader! No one else was able to get on the board this period, and the Canucks headed into the second, up by 1.

Carrying the momentum over from the first brought a massive change of pace in what would be an explosive second period. Ty Mueller got things started just 6 minutes in when he pick picked up the rebound from Linus Karlsson to go top shelf and extended the Canucks lead to 2. Just 2 minutes later, a beautiful pass from Christian Wolanin set up Linus Karlsson for his sharp-angle shot right into the back of the net for his second of the game. The Canucks now has a 3-goal lead, less than halfway through the period. Keeping up the pace, a beautiful entry into the Silver Knight's zone left Sammy Blais in the perfect spot to ass back to Jett Woo. Jett spotted Ty Mueller and sent a cross-ice pass to Ty, where he was able to seal the deal and notch his second of the game as well. The Canucks held a 4-goal lead for a little bit, but a minute later, Grigori Denisenko got up to no good in the Canucks zone and scored the first goal for the Silver Knights. Abbotsford held their 4-1 lead into the final frame!

With a 3-goal cushion, the Canucks wanted to maintain the lead. Tensions rose and pressure heightened, but ultimately the goaltenders were the star of this one. Fights broke out in the last few minutes, but neither team was able to get another one on net. The Canucks snapped their losing streak and found themselves back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights.

The two teams will rematch once again tomorrow, before resting for a few days between their next series with the Ontario Reign.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.