Comets Defeated by Americans 5-1

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY - Coming off a victory against a division rival on Wednesday night, the Utica Comets were hoping for the same storyline after the conclusion of a road game against the Rochester Americans. Currently, the Americans are the top ranked team in the North Division but that didn't deter the Comets from doing all they could to stop a team that won nine of their last ten games. Despite the contest being a one-goal game heading into the final period of regulation, ultimately, the Comets, who scored the first goal of the contest, couldn't keep their lead as the Americans pressed and eventually took control of the game while the Comets skated away in a defeat by a 5-1 score.

It was the captain, Ryan Schmelzer, who started the scoring after planting himself in front of the Amerks goal and slamming home the puck after a perfect pass from Max Willman at 7:10 for his fifth of the year. This goal lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead which remained the score heading into the second period.

During the middle frame, the Americans used a powerplay to tie the game after Anton Wahlberg made it 1-1 after he lifted a rebound chance in front of Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter into the Utica net at 8:09. Another Rochester goal put the Comets down 2-1 after Nikita Novikov found room between Poulter and the post and slid the puck in at 16:43.

During the final period of regulation, the Americans scored an early goal at 2:11 when Isaac Rosen drove the net and slipped the puck under Poulter putting the Comets down 3-1. Later, it was Lukas Rousek who scored on a breakaway at 4:18 extending the Americans lead to 4-1. The Americans added a five-on-three goal by Mason Jobst at 12:42 putting the Comets down 5-1 which was all the scoring in the contest.

The Comets are back on the ice tomorrow night against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, January 11th at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.