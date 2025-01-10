Comets Defeated by Americans 5-1
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Rochester, NY - Coming off a victory against a division rival on Wednesday night, the Utica Comets were hoping for the same storyline after the conclusion of a road game against the Rochester Americans. Currently, the Americans are the top ranked team in the North Division but that didn't deter the Comets from doing all they could to stop a team that won nine of their last ten games. Despite the contest being a one-goal game heading into the final period of regulation, ultimately, the Comets, who scored the first goal of the contest, couldn't keep their lead as the Americans pressed and eventually took control of the game while the Comets skated away in a defeat by a 5-1 score.
It was the captain, Ryan Schmelzer, who started the scoring after planting himself in front of the Amerks goal and slamming home the puck after a perfect pass from Max Willman at 7:10 for his fifth of the year. This goal lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead which remained the score heading into the second period.
During the middle frame, the Americans used a powerplay to tie the game after Anton Wahlberg made it 1-1 after he lifted a rebound chance in front of Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter into the Utica net at 8:09. Another Rochester goal put the Comets down 2-1 after Nikita Novikov found room between Poulter and the post and slid the puck in at 16:43.
During the final period of regulation, the Americans scored an early goal at 2:11 when Isaac Rosen drove the net and slipped the puck under Poulter putting the Comets down 3-1. Later, it was Lukas Rousek who scored on a breakaway at 4:18 extending the Americans lead to 4-1. The Americans added a five-on-three goal by Mason Jobst at 12:42 putting the Comets down 5-1 which was all the scoring in the contest.
The Comets are back on the ice tomorrow night against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, January 11th at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Griffins Fall 3-2 in Homestand Opener - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ethen Frank Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Limoges Completes Rally for Bears in 4-3 OT Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Manitoba Edges Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Washkaruk Scores as Senators Fall to Penguins at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Rack Up 6-1 Win Over Senators - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bruins Get Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Victor Mancini the Overtime Hero as Wolf Pack Down Phantoms 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY in COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Rory Kerins - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Blanked by Rocket 5-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Lose Lead, Fall 4-3 to Hershey in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Michal Stinil to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Bo Groulx from Wolf Pack, Assign Brett Berard - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 10, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, January 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Recalled by Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Star Wars Meets Hockey Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Andlauer and Senators Committed to Keeping American Hockey League Affiliate in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Open Home-And-Home Set in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Winter Weather Update for Friday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders at Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.