Capitals Recall Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko Loaned to Bears

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ethen Frank has been recalled from Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals announced that forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been loaned to Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Frank, 26, is second in the AHL with 20 goals this season and his 28 points are tied for 19th in league scoring. His five game-winning goals are tied for the most in the league, and he is tied with Mike Sgarbossa for the team lead in scoring for Hershey.

He was selected to participate in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, marking the third straight year he's been selected as an All-Star, joining Chris Bourque (2016-18) as the only players in franchise history to earn this distinction since the modern All-Star event was introduced in 1995. As a participant during his first full professional season at the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event by completing a lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player in the history of the event to record a lap time below 13 seconds. The following year in San Jose, Frank retained his Fastest Skater title with a lap of 13.032 seconds.

The undrafted forward joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season and has collected 125 points (80g, 45a) in 161 career games for Hershey. Since recording his first career goal on April 15, 2022, Frank has lit the lamp 80 times in the regular season, second only to Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo's 85.

Frank recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Bears in 2023-24. The Papillion, Nebraska native led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13), and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank also ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In 18 playoff games, Frank registered 17 points (10g, 7a) as Hershey captured its second-straight and AHL record 13th Calder Cup championship. Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs ranked tied for first among all skaters in goals and power-play goals (4), and third in points.

In 2022-23, his first full professional season, Frank recorded 49 points (30g, 19a) in 57 games with Hershey. Frank led the Bears in goals, power-play goals (9) and shots (186) and ranked third on the team in points. Frank's 30 goals led AHL rookies, while his 49 points ranked tied for fourth among first-year players and he became the fifth player in Hershey franchise history to be named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Frank added six points (2g, 4a) in 16 playoff games, helpingHershey win the Calder Cup.

Frank was originally signed by the Bears to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season following the completion of his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. On March 2, 2023, Frank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals.

Miroshnichenko, 20, returns to Hershey after scoring four points (1g, 3a) in 18 games for the Capitals after being recalled from Hershey on Nov. 20. He has scored 14 points (7g, 7a) in 16 games with the Bears this season.

Last year Miroshnichenko logged 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 games to lead all Hershey rookies in scoring. In the playoffs, he tied for second on the club with seven goals and collected 12 points as Hershey won the Calder Cup.

With the Capitals last season, Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games, scoring six points (2g, 4a). He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Apr. 26, 2024 versus the New York Rangers. Miroshnichenko was Washington's first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers for the first of two games at Bojangles' Coliseum on tonight at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Belleville Senators on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

