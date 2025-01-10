Monsters Blanked by Rocket 5-0
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 20-11-1-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, the Rocket controlled the middle frame with goals from Laurent Dauphin at 5:14, Jared Davidson at 9:17, Gustav Lindström at 13:57 and Joshua Roy on the man advantage at 19:27 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-0. Laval's Luke Tuch added a marker at 8:36 of the third period bringing the final score to 5-0.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves in defeat while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 16 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 LAV 0 4 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 16 0/1 1/2 19 min / 4 inf LAV 30 1/1 1/2 2 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov L 25 5 0-1-0 LAV Primeau W 16 0 2-0-0 Cleveland Record: 20-11-1-3, 3rd North Division Laval Record: 21-10-1-1, 2nd North Division
