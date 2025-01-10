Ethen Frank Makes NHL Debut with Capitals

(Washington, D.C.) - Forward Ethen Frank, recalled from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals earlier this morning, made his National Hockey League debut Friday evening, skating in his major league premiere with the Capitals against the Montréal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. The 26-year-old skated in 16 shifts for 10:29 of ice time, recording an assist on Lars Eller's game-tying goal in the third period for his first NHL point, as Washington eventually fell 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens.

Frank is the 68th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season. By recording his assist, he became the 40th player in Capitals franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

Frank is second in the AHL with 20 goals this season and his 28 points are tied for 20th in league scoring. His five game-winning goals are tied for the most in the league, and he is tied with Mike Sgarbossa for the team lead in scoring for Hershey.

He was selected to participate in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, marking the third straight year he has been selected as an All-Star, joining Chris Bourque (2016-18) as the only players in franchise history to earn this distinction since the modern All-Star event was introduced in 1995. As a participant during his first full professional season at the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event by completing a lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player in the history of the event to record a lap time below 13 seconds. The following year at the 2024 All-Star Classic in San Jose, Frank retained his Fastest Skater title with a lap of 13.032 seconds.

The undrafted forward joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season and has collected 125 points (80g, 45a) in 161 career games for Hershey. Since recording his first career goal on April 15, 2022, Frank has lit the lamp 80 times in the regular season, second only to Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo's 85.

Frank recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Bears in 2023-24. The Papillion, Nebraska native led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13), and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank also ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals and tied for eighth in goals. In 18 playoff games, Frank registered 17 points (10g, 7a) as Hershey captured its second-straight and AHL record 13th Calder Cup championship. Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs ranked tied for first among all skaters in goals and power-play goals (4), and third in points.

Frank was originally signed by the Bears to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season following the completion of his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. On March 2, 2023, Frank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals.

