Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield is 2-0-0 against San Jose, sweeping the Barracuda in a home-and-home series on Dec. 20-21.

LOOKING BACK

For the first time in 11 games, Bakersfield did not score first and suffered a 4-1 loss in Henderson on Sunday. James Hamblin scored his second goal of the season.

ALL-STAR NOD

Matthew Savoie was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday. The rookie is second on the Condors in scoring with 24 points (9g-15a) in 29 games and t-5th among all AHL first-year players. He becomes the third Condors rookie to be named to the game (Evan Bouchard, Cooper Marody).

600 IN SIGHT

Condors captain Seth Griffith notched an assist on Sunday and is three points from 600. He has three goals and eight assists over his last eight games. His five-game assist streak is tied for the longest active streak in the AHL.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has goals in back-to-back games. He added an assist last Friday as well. On the season, the Edmonton native has five points (2g-3a) in eight games.

KILLING IT

The Condors penalty kill has successfully killed off 30 of 33 (90.9%) over its last eight games. Overall, the Condors sit 18th at 82.9%.

FISHING POINTS

In the season series, Bakersfield owns a 24-13-1 mark against the Barracuda over the past five seasons. The Condors are 15-3-1 on home ice against San Jose.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +10 in goal differential in first periods this season. Sunday was the first time since November in which the Condors both did not score first and trailed after one frame.

RECALLED

Tyler Inamoto was recalled earlier in the week for Bakersfield. He appeared in two games with the Condors in December and has played 16 with Fort Wayne this season.

P-P-PEDEY

Lane Pederson leads the Condors with three power-play goals this season. Three Condors, Cam Dineen, Matthew Savoie, and Cam Dineen are tied for the team lead with five power-play assists.

NORCAL RIVALS

Andrew Poturalski and Yaroslav Askaraov (currently in the NHL), were named to the Pacific Division team for the AHL All-Star Classic. The Barracuda are 11-4-1 on home ice. San Jose split with Colorado over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns home tomorrow for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates.

