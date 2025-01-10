Winter Weather Update for Friday's Game

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers and Bojangles Coliseum have been closely monitoring the forecast of winter weather that may affect travel conditions for tonight's 7 p.m. Checkers game against the Hershey Bears.

The game will not be canceled or postponed due to weather. At this time, the Checkers plan to allow fans who believe they can travel safely to enter the building and enjoy the game.

To provide for the safety of those still planning to attend, Bojangles Coliseum will be treating the parking lot and sidewalks outside of the facility. At this time, there are no anticipated changes to food service, merchandise or in-game entertainment offerings.

For those that already have game tickets but no longer wish to attend, the Checkers are offering full exchanges for any other January home game. Please contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423 if you would like to explore this option.

