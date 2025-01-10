San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, January 11

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. supporting American Cancer Society, Relay for Life and Susan G. Koman. Gulls players will wear specialty Gulls Fight Cancer-themed jerseys throughout the game.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed player-worn primary white jerseys. Each jersey features a cancer ribbon patch on the front, which was personally selected by each player to represent the fight against a type of cancer for which they'd like to raise awareness. Ribbon colors include lavender (All Cancer), pink (Breast Cancer), blue (Prostate Cancer), Gold (Childhood Cancer), and gray (Lung or Brain Cancer). Additionally, the numbers on each player-worn jersey features a pattern composed of cancer ribbons of various colors. Fans can participate in the auction by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction or by texting GULLSFIGHT to 76278 (bidding will close at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11).

The Gulls Foundation will also hold a game-worn jersey raffle and a Gulls Fight Cancer Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds raised through the auction, raffle, ribbon sale, and surprise puck sale will benefit Susan G. Komen, San Diego, and American Cancer Society Relay for Life, which will also receive an additional donation of $1,000 each from the Gulls Foundation as the evening's Community Spotlight honorees.

"I Fight For" signs will be available at each entrance of Pechanga Arena San Diego until the midway point of the second period. Fans will be asked to fill out and hold up their card(s) during a stoppage during the second period.

