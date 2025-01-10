Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Vinni Lettieri netted two goals and added an assist in the Providence Bruins' 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell notched two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 shots to earn his 12th victory of the season.

How It Happened

Just 2:01 into the game, Merkulov's wrist shot from the point beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving the P-Bruins 1-0 lead. Lettieri and Drew Bavaro received the assists. Lysell's wrist shot from the slot rebounded out to Riley Tufte at the right post, where he tucked the puck in on the backhand, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 just 1:27 into the second frame. John Farinacci was credited with a secondary assist. Chris Terry's wrist shot from the right circle snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 7:49 remaining in the second period. Lettieri hammered a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Merkulov that beat the goaltender on the near side, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 16:14 to play in the third frame. Matthew Poitras received a secondary assist. Lettieri collected a shot that went wide below the goal line and banked a backhanded shot off the goaltender and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 12:50 left in the third period. Max Jones and Lysell were credited with the assists.

Stats

Lettieri netted his team leading 13th and 14th goals of the season. His three-point night was a season high. DiPietro stopped 34 of 35 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots. The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6. The Providence Bruins improve to 18-12-3-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 11 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

