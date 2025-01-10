Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Vinni Lettieri netted two goals and added an assist in the Providence Bruins' 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell notched two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 shots to earn his 12th victory of the season.
How It Happened
Just 2:01 into the game, Merkulov's wrist shot from the point beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving the P-Bruins 1-0 lead. Lettieri and Drew Bavaro received the assists. Lysell's wrist shot from the slot rebounded out to Riley Tufte at the right post, where he tucked the puck in on the backhand, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 just 1:27 into the second frame. John Farinacci was credited with a secondary assist. Chris Terry's wrist shot from the right circle snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 7:49 remaining in the second period. Lettieri hammered a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Merkulov that beat the goaltender on the near side, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 16:14 to play in the third frame. Matthew Poitras received a secondary assist. Lettieri collected a shot that went wide below the goal line and banked a backhanded shot off the goaltender and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 12:50 left in the third period. Max Jones and Lysell were credited with the assists.
Stats
Lettieri netted his team leading 13th and 14th goals of the season. His three-point night was a season high. DiPietro stopped 34 of 35 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots. The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6. The Providence Bruins improve to 18-12-3-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 11 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Griffins Fall 3-2 in Homestand Opener - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ethen Frank Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Limoges Completes Rally for Bears in 4-3 OT Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Manitoba Edges Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Washkaruk Scores as Senators Fall to Penguins at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Rack Up 6-1 Win Over Senators - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bruins Get Past Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Victor Mancini the Overtime Hero as Wolf Pack Down Phantoms 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Downed by Marlies, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY in COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Rory Kerins - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters Blanked by Rocket 5-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Lose Lead, Fall 4-3 to Hershey in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Defeated by Americans 5-1 - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Michal Stinil to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Bo Groulx from Wolf Pack, Assign Brett Berard - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 10, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #32 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, January 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Recalled by Utah Hockey Club - Tucson Roadrunners
- Star Wars Meets Hockey Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Andlauer and Senators Committed to Keeping American Hockey League Affiliate in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Open Home-And-Home Set in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Winter Weather Update for Friday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders at Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Lettieri Posts Three Points in P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders
- Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- P-Bruins Fall to Bears
- P-Bruins Battle Back for Point in Shootout Loss to Bears
- Bussi Shines in P-Bruins Victory over Wolf Pack