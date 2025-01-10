Josh Doan Recalled by Utah Hockey Club

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Utah Hockey Club announced Friday that forward Josh Doan has been recalled to the NHL. Doan becomes the sixth Tucson Roadrunners player and the first forward to earn a call-up this season.

This marks Doan's first recall since being reassigned to Tucson on Oct. 29, 2024. The second-year pro began the 2024-25 season with Utah, recording one goal and one assist in nine NHL games before being assigned to the Roadrunners.

Doan has excelled in Tucson, tallying 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 25 games. He ranks fourth on the team in both goals and points and is tied for the team lead in multi-point games (6). Additionally, Doan has contributed significantly on special teams, with the second-most power-play points (3-6-9) and the third-most power-play goals for the Roadrunners.

On Wednesday, Doan was named to the AHL All-Star team for the second consecutive season. Later that evening, he led Tucson to a 4-1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds, scoring the game-winning goal and adding an assist. He has posted five points over his last three games.

Doan's accolades include his selection to the 2024 AHL All-Star Game and All-Rookie Team after an impressive debut season in 2023-24, during which he amassed 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points. His performance in Tucson earned him his first NHL call-up on March 25, 2024, where he made an immediate impact with the Arizona Coyotes. In his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Doan scored two goals and became the first Coyotes rookie to register a point in each of his first three NHL games. Over his first 10 NHL appearances, Doan totaled five goals and four assists for nine points.

The 22-year-old forward was drafted 37th overall by Arizona in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Before turning pro, Doan played two standout collegiate seasons at Arizona State University, recording 77 points (28G, 49A) in 74 games. As a freshman in 2021-22, he set an ASU single-season record for freshman points with 37 (12G, 25A). In his sophomore campaign, he led the team with 16 goals and finished with 38 points in 39 games.

Doan signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes on March 16, 2023, and joined Tucson for their playoff push. He recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 14 regular-season games and added one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

