Condors Strike Early in Loss to SJ

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (13-13-4, 30pts) scored first for the 11th time in 12 games, but four straight goals from the San Jose Barracuda (20-11-2, 42pts) was too much to overcome in a 5-2 loss on Friday. Phil Kemp (5th) opened the scoring on the opening shift of the game. He is one goal off his career high of six.

Noah Philp (9th) cut the deficit to two late in the second period, stopping a four-goal run from the Barracuda. Seth Griffith assisted on Philp's goal and now sits two points shy of 600 for his AHL career.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns home tomorrow for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates. (Click here for tickets)

