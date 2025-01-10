Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m.

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Charlotte, NC) - After playing eight consecutive games on home ice, the Hershey Bears hit the road for the first of two weekend games in the Queen City as they prepare to face the Charlotte Checkers.

Hershey Bears (21-11-3-0) at Charlotte Checkers (19-8-1-2)

Jan. 10, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Bojangles Coliseum

Referees: Jake Kamrass (3), Harrison O'Pray (82)

Linespersons: Ryan Jackson (84), Jake Rennert (10)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage begins at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears closed their eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The visitors raced out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, but Hershey attempted a rally in the second and third periods as Ethan Bear posted three points and Mike Sgarbossa scored twice, but Cal Petersen secured the victory for Lehigh Valley. The Checkers have been idle since last Friday when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to eke out a 3-2 overtime win. Will Lockwood got the Checkers on the board in the second period, Ben Steeves tied the score at 2-2 in the third with a power-play strike with under four minutes left in regulation, and John Leonard netted the game-winning goal in overtime.

RETURN OF THE ROAD WARRIORS:

Much of Hershey's success this season has been fueled by the team's play on the road. The Bears enjoyed a 12-game road point streak (10-0-2-0) to start the season to establish a franchise record, and own the league's best road record at 11-1-2-0 (.857) entering the weekend.

SCORCHING SGARBS:

Mike Sgarbossa has found the net in three consecutive games (4g) and has scored five times in his last five contests. The veteran forward is slated to earn a sweater tonight for his 600th career AHL contest, and his next assist will mark the 300th of his AHL career. Since the Bears affiliated with the Washington Capitals prior to the 2005-06 season, Sgarbossa's 172 assists with Hershey are the third-most by any player in that era, behind only Chris Bourque (390) and Keith Aucoin (255).

FRANK GETS THE CALL TO THE SHOW:

After he was announced on Wednesday as an AHL All-Star for the third time in his career, Ethen Frank was recalled by the Washington Capitals earlier this morning, and could potentially make his NHL debut for Washington as early as tonight against the Montréal Canadiens. The third-year pro was leading Hershey with 20 goals at the time of his recall; Frank's 80 career goals with the club represent the ninth-most by any Bears player since the 2005-06 campaign, despite Frank only having played in 161 games for Hershey.

Hershey goal leaders since 2005-06:

1. Chris Bourque - 196g, 604 GP

2. Alexandre Giroux - 166g, 229 GP

3. Kyle Wilson - 106g, 291 GP

T-4. Andrew Gordon - 102g, 266 GP

T-4. Boyd Kane - 102g, 365 GP

6. Mike Sgarbossa - 93g, 287 GP

7. Riley Barber - 90g, 237 GP

8. Keith Aucoin - 89g, 238 GP

9. Ethen Frank - 80g, 161 GP

POWERFUL PLAY:

Tonight's meeting features an intriguing special teams battle as the Checkers boast the league's best home power play at 21-for-55 (38.2%) while the Bears own the top-ranked road penalty kill at 38-for-43 (88.4%). Hershey forward Grant Cruikshank scored the club's second shorthanded goal of the season on Tuesday against Lehigh Valley.

SHOT SHUTDOWN:

Hershey's season marks for fewest shots allowed in a period and fewest shots taken in a period have both come against Charlotte. The Bears allowed three shots in the third period of a 2-1 loss vs. the Checkers on Dec. 14 and in the third period of a 1-0 defeat to Charlotte on Dec. 29, while Hershey was held to three shots in the third period of a 4-3 shootout victory on Nov. 3 and managed three shots in the second period of the Dec. 29 clash.

BEARS BITES:

Hunter Shepard is tied for second in goaltending wins (15) and minutes played (1,363:35), and fifth in saves (539)...Ethan Bear is tied for 10th in defensemen scoring with 19 points (6g, 13a) while Chase Priskie is tied for the lead among defensemen with five power-play goals...The Bears are 13-0-1-0 when leading after two periods...Charlotte will have large representation at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic next month, as head coach Geordie Kinnear will serve as the Atlantic Division coach, while Zac Dalpe (injured) was named one of two playing captains, and Trevor Carrick and John Leonard were selected to the All-Star roster on Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 10, 1986 - The Bears blanked the Binghamton Whalers in a 4-0 road victory. Ross Fitzpatrick scored his 29th goal of the season with under half a minute remaining in the first period to jump into a tie for the league lead in goals and grab his fourth consecutive game-winning goal for the club, while Ron Hextall made 35 saves for his first professional shutout. Hextall would go on to finish the campaign with 30 wins in 53 games played - both franchise marks by a rookie goaltender - and claim the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie while helping the Chocolate and White reach the Calder Cup Finals before ascending to the NHL full-time the following season.

