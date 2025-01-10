Andlauer and Senators Committed to Keeping American Hockey League Affiliate in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - Ottawa Senators and Belleville Senators Owner Michael Andlauer has addressed recent rumours surrounding the relocation of the American Hockey League club and says the Belleville Sens and the City of Belleville continue to be important to the organization.

Speaking with TSN's Claire Hanna during Thursday night's NHL Senators game at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Andlauer, who wore a red hat with "613" emblazoned across the front, reaffirmed his commitment to Senators fans in Belleville and the Bay of Quinte Region.

"When I hear things that are not right, I like to speak up. I owe it to the fans," said Andlauer. "613 is Sens Country, as far as I'm concerned. When I bought the Belleville Bulls, I was loyal to my community in Hamilton, and today, that's a different story."

Andlauer also emphasized that the Bay of Quinte continues to be a perfect fit for the future.

"It's strategic to be in Belleville; they're great fans. The 613 is part of Sens Country, and Belleville is here to stay. I'm looking forward to spending a lot more time in Belleville."

The Belleville Sens are back in action tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins), with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena for Bell Let's Talk Night. They'll host the Penguins again on Sunday at 3:00 p.m., with a free team autograph signing after the game.

