Villalta Makes 42 Saves in Roadrunners' 3-2 Loss to Gulls

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Egor Sokolov on game night

San Diego, CA - Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta delivered a standout performance with a team-season-high 42 saves, but Tucson's rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2) on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego struck first five minutes into the game, but Tucson (18-13-1-0) responded quickly as Egor Sokolov tipped home rookie Artem Duda's point shot to tie the contest just 43 seconds later. The Gulls regained the lead midway through the first period and held it through the intermission.

Villalta kept Tucson within striking distance with a remarkable second period, making a team-season-high 24 saves to keep the Roadrunners in the game. Tucson trailed by just one goal entering the final frame and turned up the intensity in search of the equalizer.

Despite the Roadrunners' offensive push, San Diego extended their lead with a late goal to make it 3-1 with 2:46 left. Defenseman Max Szuber answered for Tucson, netting his second goal of the season with 30 seconds remaining, but the Roadrunners ran out of time to complete the comeback.

YA GOTTA SEE IT

Villalta delivered a stellar performance in the second period, making a team-season-high 24 saves to keep the game within reach, including an incredible seven stops in the final minute. Among these highlight-reel moments were three consecutive saves on Jan Myšák during a frantic sequence. Villalta's heroics gave Tucson a chance to mount a comeback and underscored his pivotal role in the game.

He finished the night with 42 saves, setting new single-period and single-game marks for the Roadrunners this season. The previous team season-highs belonged to Jaxson Stauber, who made 19 saves in a period against Colorado on Oct. 12 and 41 saves in a game against Texas on Oct. 20.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Sokolov tied the game 1-1 early in the first period, netting his team-high 12th goal of the season and team-leading 25th point. The goal was Sokolov's eighth point and third goal of the season against San Diego, cementing his status as the Roadrunners' top performer in the I-8 rivalry. No other Tucson player has tallied as many points against the Gulls, and Sokolov has recorded more points against San Diego than any other opponent. He has also registered a point in five of six matchups with the Gulls this season.

Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov scores his team-high 12th goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 early in the first period of Tucson's 3-2 defeat to San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday. (photo credit: San Diego Gulls)

THEY SAID IT

"He (Matthew Villalta) kept us in the game. We could see the shots. It wasn't the best effort by us tonight. But he kept us in the game all game long, and we just have to play for him tomorrow."

Roadrunners defenseman Max Szuber on Matthew Villalta's 42-save performance.

THE RUNDOWN

First Period

The first period was a back-and-fort shootout, with both teams combining for three goals in the opening 10 minutes.

Villalta faced an early challenge just over a minute into the game when Gulls forward Nathan Gaucher capitalized on a Roadrunners turnover in front of Tucson's net. Villalta stood tall and kicked aside Gaucher's point-blank shot to keep the game scoreless.

However, Tucson's goaltender couldn't fend off San Diego after another costly defensive-zone turnover minutes later. Gulls defenseman Tyson Hinds intercepted a breakout pass, skated into an open lane, and fired a quick shot past Villalta to put San Diego ahead 1-0.

The Roadrunners wasted no time responding and evened the score less than a minute later. Egor Sokolov tipped rookie defenseman Artem Duda's shot from the point past San Diego's netminder at 5:34, tying the game at 1-1. Forward Cameron Hebig also had an assist on the play after dropping a pass back to Duda from the top of the faceoff circle.

The Gulls quickly reclaimed the lead just four minutes later. Hinds, from the blue line, delivered a cross-ice pass to forward Ryan Carpenter, who buried a one-timer from the left circle past Villalta to make it 2-1 San Diego.

Villalta shook off the early goal and came up big in the closing seconds of the period, making a crucial stop on Gulls forward Jan Myšák to keep the game within one. San Diego outshot the Roadrunners 15-6 in the opening frame.

Second Period

For the second straight period, the Gulls came out strong and generated a dangerous scoring opportunity in the opening minute. Forward Pavol Regenda drove to the net for a close-range shot, but Villalta made a stick save to keep Tucson within striking distance.

The Roadrunners responded by tightening up defensively, which helped create some offensive momentum. Seven minutes into the frame, Travis Barron set up Hunter Drew with a perfect feed from behind the net. Drew fired a one-timer from just outside the crease, but Gulls goaltender Oscar Dansk made a big save to deny the equalizer.

San Diego had a chance to extend their lead two minutes later when a boarding penalty against Tucson put them on the game's first power play. Off the ensuing faceoff, Gulls defenseman Tristan Juneau fired a low shot through traffic. Villalta made the initial stop and then sprawled out to deny multiple rebound attempts, keeping the Roadrunners within one.

The Gulls continued to apply pressure midway through the period, peppering Villalta with a barrage of shots. He stood tall, turning aside a hard one-timer from Nathan Gaucher and a quick follow-up attempt by Michal Stinil.

Tucson countered late in the period, nearly capitalizing on a scramble in front of the San Diego net. Alternate captain Andrew Agozzino snapped a quick shot, and forward Aku Räty pounced on the rebound, but Dansk sprawled out to smother the puck and preserve the lead.

San Diego dominated the closing minutes, pinning Tucson in their own zone. Villalta was spectacular, making a series of acrobatic saves, including seven in the final minute alone. Despite being outshot 24-8 in the period, Villalta's play between the pipes kept the Roadrunners within one heading into the final frame.

Third Period

Despite being outshot through the first two periods, the Roadrunners shifted momentum early in the third. A hooking penalty gave Tucson their first power play of the night, but San Diego's defense kept most attempts to the perimeter, successfully killing off the penalty.

The power play, however, jumpstarted Tucson's offense. Seven minutes into the frame, Mikko Matikka carried the puck into the San Diego zone on a two-on-one with Aku Räty. With the passing lane shut down, Matikka unleashed a far-side shot that Dansk just managed to block. Moments later, Montana Onyebuchi fired a wrist shot through traffic off an offensive zone draw, forcing Dansk into a tough glove save.

San Diego answered with a dangerous breakaway opportunity for Nico Myatovic, who deked from forehand to backhand, but Villalta stayed strong with a pad save to keep Tucson within striking distance.

The Roadrunners dominated the final seven minutes, creating several quality chances. Ben McCartney nearly tied the game with 4:35 remaining, driving to the net and beating Dansk high, only for his shot to ring off the post. Tucson's best chance came a minute later when Curtis Douglas fired a close-range shot, and Travis Barron and Hunter Drew battled for the rebound. Dansk, navigating through heavy traffic, managed to cover the puck and preserve the Gulls' lead.

San Diego capitalized on Tucson's aggressive push in the final minutes. Off the ensuing faceoff, the Gulls chipped the puck out of their zone, setting up a two-on-one rush. Carson Meyer fed Sasha Pastujov for a one-timed tap-in goal, extending San Diego's lead to 3-1 with 2:46 to play.

The Roadrunners continued to fight despite the two-goal deficit, and had a late push in the final minute. Räty nearly cut San Diego's lead in half with a low shot that Dansk turned aside. The rebound kicked out to defenseman Max Szuber in the slot, and he capitalized with a quick shot past Dansk to make it 3-2 and bring Tucson within one with just 30 seconds remaining.

The Roadrunners will wrap up their three-game slate in Southern California on Saturday in their series finale against San Diego at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MST and will be streamed live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

