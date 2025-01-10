Amerks Push Win Streak to Seven in Rout of Utica

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Despite yielding the game's first goal, the red-hot Rochester Americans (22-9-3-0) quickly returned to form on the strength of five straight unanswered goals in a decisive 5-1 win over the intrastate rival Utica Comets (8-18-2-2) Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

The victory extends Rochester's win streak to seven straight games, marking the team's longest since winning seven in a row from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1 of 2014. The Amerks have won 14 of their last 16 games overall while earning at least one point in 24 of their last 30 games dating back to Oct. 23. Additionally, the Amerks improved to 7-1-0-0 in the season series against the Comets while also outscoring Utica 33-17.

Team captain Mason Jobst notched his third multi-point outing, including his fifth goal in the last four games, while Lukas Rousek extended his point streak to five games for Rochester, which shows an AHL-best 9-1-0-0 record over its last 10 games. Anton Wahlberg, playing in his first game back with the Amerks after a fourth-place finish with Sweden at the 2025 World Junior Championship, and Nikita Novikov scored in the second period while Isak Rosén converted in the final frame. Jack Rathbone, Josh Dunne, Kale Clague, Brett Murray, and Noah Östlund rounded out the scoring as they each recorded an assist.

Goaltender Devon Levi (12-2-1) earned his fifth straight win and 11th of his last 12 outings with Rochester as he made 29 saves in his 15th appearance of the season. The netminder, who was named to the AHL All-Star roster alongside Rosén earlier this week, is tied for fourth in the AHL with 12 wins while his 2.12 goals-against-averages ranks eighth-best.

FIRST PERIOD

Nearly midway through a scoreless first period, Utica was whistled for an icing violation. The Comets won the ensuing draw to the right of their goaltender Isaac Poulter and broke the puck out of their zone. Max Willman chipped it behind the Amerks net before he intercepted Levi's potential breakout pass in the near corner. The former Buffalo Sabres draft pick quickly centered the puck in-front of the crease for Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer to slip under Levi's legs for his fifth of the season at the 7:10 mark.

Later in the frame, Rochester took a pair of penalties, which included a double-minor for high-sticking, giving the visitors a two-man advantage for 18 seconds. The Amerks successfully cleared off the infractions and trailed by one after the opening period despite being outshot 14-6.

SECOND PERIOD

Trailing 1-0 to begin the stanza, Rochester drew its second penalty 6:50 into the frame. While on the man-advantage, Clague sent a return pass to Rathbone at the right point. The latter waited patiently then fired a shot, which pinballed off Wahlberg's stick and Dunne's body before making its way towards Poulter. The netminder was unable to freeze the puck, allowing Wahlberg to swat it through and even the score with his fifth of the campaign.

While Rochester was unable to capitalize on its next two power-play opportunities, Jobst and Murray dug the puck out in the right corner of the Utica zone for Östlund. The Swedish forward looked atop the blueline before connecting with Novikov, who stepped onto the ice. Novikov made his way around the offensive zone before snapping home his fourth of the slate to give the Amerks their first lead of the contest.

The Amerks took a 2-1 cushion into the intermission break despite trailing 23-20 in shots.

THIRD PERIOD

Less than two minutes into the third period, Utica appeared to have an odd-man rush break entering the Amerks zone, but Clague blocked a centering a feed. The puck eventually made its way to Jobst in between the face-off dots and the Speedway, Indiana, native carried it up the ice. As he reached center ice, he moved it to his right for Rosén, who went wide as he went across the blueline. The Swedish forward cut around the Comets defenseman and fired in his 14th goal of the season from the top of the crease.

Moments later, Rousek poked a loose puck out of the Rochester zone and galloped up the ice to track it down. With defenders attempting to knock him off the puck, the third-year pro snuck a shot under the pad of Poulter to push the lead to 4-1 with 15:42 left in regulation.

To cap the scoring, the Amerks earned their sixth power-play of the night before Clague and Rousek exchanged passes to set up the unit deep inside the Comets' zone. Rousek waited at the right slot before he led Jobst for a one-timer in-between the dots for his eighth of the season.

The two clubs combined for 10 penalty minutes over the final seven minutes of regulation, but the Amerks earned the win.

STARS AND STRIPES

Defenseman Nikita Novikov, who is set to appear in his 100th game with Rochester Saturday night in Syracuse, has seven career goals with the Amerks ... The Amerks are a perfect 7-0-0-0 when the second-year blueliner finds the back of the net dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season ... Ryan Johnson appeared in his 100th professional career contest tonight while Jagger Joshua made his Rochester debut.

UP NEXT

The Amerks look to make it eight straight as they travel to downtown Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 11 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff with the Syracuse Crunch. All the action from the Upstate Medical University Arena will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

UTC: R. Schmelzer (5)

ROC: A. Wahlberg (5), N. Novikov (4), I. Rosén (14), L. Rousek (6), M. Jobst (8)

Goaltenders

UTC: I. Poulter - 32/37 (L)

ROC: D. Levi - 29/30 (W)

Shots

UTC: 30

ROC: 37

Special Teams

UTC: PP (0/4) | PK (6/8)

ROC: PP (2/8) | PK (4/4)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - M. Jobst

2. ROC - L. Rousek

3. ROC - N. Novikov

