Game #32 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2)

January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #32: Tucson Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2)

Time: 8:00 p.m. MST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Referees: #44 Alex Lepkowski, #38 Tyler Spott

Linespeople: #71 Harrison Heyer, #96 Michael McBain

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Roadrunners (18-12-1-0) continue their seven-game road trip with a two-game set against the San Diego Gulls (10-18-3-2) at Pechanga Arena, beginning with Friday's series opener at 8 p.m. MST.

Tucson enters the weekend slate having won four of their last five road games. They improved to 2-2-1 in their last five contests following Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Coachella Valley. The Roadrunners hold fifth place in the Pacific Division with 37 points, trailing the Firebirds by one and third-place San Jose by three.

San Diego snapped a four-game losing streak with a decisive 5-1 win over the Iowa Wild in their most recent outing. The victory brought the Gulls within five points of seventh-place Bakersfield for the final playoff spot in the division.

Three things:

The Roadrunners have had the upper hand in their I-8 rivalry this season, posting a 4-1 record against San Diego. Tucson has won three straight meetings, outscoring the Gulls 10-1 in that stretch. Two of those victories were shutouts, both earned by goaltender Matthew Villalta, including the Roadrunners' lone game at Pechanga Arena this season on Nov. 30 (3-0 W) and at home on Dec. 18 (2-0 W). The early success in the series builds on Tucson's dominance last season when the Roadrunners posted a 7-1 record against San Diego.

Tucson will be without forward Josh Doan, who was recalled by the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. Joining him is goaltender Connor Ingram, who completed a successful one-game conditioning stint with the Roadrunners. With Ingram's return to the NHL, goalie Jaxson Stauber was assigned back to the Roadrunners from Utah. Stauber was recalled to Utah on Nov. 20 and made four starts, earning a 2-1-1 record with a 2.23 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%). His time in the NHL included a milestone performance on Nov. 30, when he recorded his first career shutout in a 6-0 win over Vegas- the first shutout in Utah's franchise history. Before his NHL call-up, Stauber started seven of Tucson's first 13 games this season. He compiled a 5-2 record, a 2.29 GAA, and a .930 SV%, ranking among the AHL's best in wins (tied for eighth), save percentage (eighth), and goals-against average (13th). Stauber also set Tucson's season-high marks for saves in a single game (41) and saves in a period (19).

Tucson came out firing in Wednesday's win over the Firebirds, scoring three first-period goals en route to their blowout victory. It was the Roadrunners' second-highest goal total in an opening frame this season and their best since Oct. 30, when they netted four against Abbotsford. Alternate captain Andrew Agozzino got things started just five minutes into the game, capitalizing on a five-on-three power play. The goal marked Tucson's first conversion on a five-on-three this season and ended a four-game drought without a power-play tally.

What's the word?

"We have to stick to what's been working for us, play simple, and get on them early. We need to have more discipline - no penalties would be good."

Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov on continuing the team's success on the road trip.

Number to Know:

7 - Forward Egor Sokolov has tallied a point in four of five games against San Diego this season, and leads the Roadrunners with seven points (2G, 5A) in matchups with the Gulls. Sokolov tops Tucson in goals (11) and is tied with Andrew Agozzino for the team lead in points (24). The former Belleville Senator has recorded more points against San Diego than any other opponent this season, and has two multi-point games. He notched a season-best three points (2G, 1A) on Nov. 9 and added two assists in Tucson's last meeting with the Gulls on Dec. 18. Sokolov also ended a six-game goal drought on Wednesday by scoring an empty-netter to secure the Roadrunners' 4-1 victory over Coachella Valley.

Latest Transactions:

On Friday, Jan. 10 forward Josh Doan was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) On Thursday, Jan. 9, goaltender Connor Ingram was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) On Thursday, Jan. 9, goaltender Jaxson Stauber was reassigned from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

We're Doing It Live

Friday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Pechanga Arena. The game can also be streamed on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.