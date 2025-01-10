Rangers Recall Bo Groulx from Wolf Pack, Assign Brett Berard

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Bo Groulx from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned forward Brett Berard to the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has recalled forward Blake McLaughlin from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Groulx, 24, has recorded 29 points (11 g, 18 a) in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He currently leads the club in goals and sits second on the team in points. A season ago, Groulx appeared in 45 games with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, scoring two assists.

The native of Rouen, FRA has scored 119 points (50 g, 69 a) in 177 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and San Diego Gulls. He has appeared in 65 career NHL games with the Ducks, scoring five points (1 g, 4 a).

Groulx recorded two goals in the Wolf Pack's 5-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Jan. 5, his most recent game action.

He was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Groulx signed as a free agent with the Rangers on July 1.

Berard, 22, has scored 13 points (7 g, 6 a) in 16 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in 19 games with the Rangers, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a).

As a rookie in 2023-24, Berard led the Wolf Pack in goals with 25. He scored 48 points (25 g, 23 a) in 71 games.

The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

McLaughlin, 24, has scored 22 points (10 g, 12 a) in 26 games with the Bison this season. He is currently second on the club in goals and third in points,

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, has also skated in two games with the Wolf Pack, recording an assist. In 62 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Gulls, he has scored four points (1 g, 3 a).

McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79th overall, by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He inked a contract with the Wolf Pack on Aug. 12.

