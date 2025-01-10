Stars Roll Over Admirals, Win Third Straight

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 Friday at Panther Arena, thanks to a hat trick from Cameron Hughes, for their third straight win and sixth straight road victory.

Mid-collision with an Admirals defenseman, Jack Becker snapped the puck past Matt Murray to give the Stars a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Texas carried that score into the locker room after 20 minutes.

Milwaukee's Ozzy Weisblatt took advantage of a turnover and snapped the puck off the cross bar and into the net to tie the game just under eight minutes into the second period. Hughes swatted in a rebound off a point shot from Michael Karow to regain the lead for Texas heading into the second intermission.

Just 1:20 into the final period, Hughes ripped his second of the night past Murray on a Stars power play to make it 3-1. Matej Blumel had the secondary assist, extending his active point streak to nine games. Kole Lind followed that up with another power play goal 11 minutes later off the transition rush. Magnus Hellberg received the secondary assist for his first point of the season.

With three and a half minutes left the Admirals pulled their goaltender for an extra skater and Scott Reedy was able to dump in a rebound for his first goal of the season. With 1:10 remaining in regulation, Hughes snapped a quick shot off a face-off into the net to complete his hat trick, the Stars' second of the season.

Hellberg earned his 16th win of the season after making 34 saves on 36 shots. Murray was given the loss after giving up five goals on 24 shots.

The Stars will face-off against the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at 7:00 pm at the BMO Center to close out their road trip before returning to Cedar Park. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

