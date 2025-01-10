Griffins Fall 3-2 in Homestand Opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A back-and-forth outing saw the Grand Rapids Griffins drop the opening contest of their five-game homestand at Van Andel Arena against the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Friday.

Elmer Soderblom tallied two points in the campaign (1-1-2), while marking his 50th point in the AHL and as a Griffin. Gabriel Seger also posted his second multi-point game of the season (1-1-2), securing his sixth goal. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa manned the net for Grand Rapids and saved 26 shots. Eight of the last 11 meetings between Grand Rapids and Manitoba have been decided by one goal, including all three matchups this year.

Just 5:44 into the first period, Nikita Chibrikov gave the Moose an early lead. The Griffins attempted to even the score on their first power play of the outing at 11:55, but a shot from Joe Snively ringed off both goalposts and bounced away. However, Seger put Grand Rapids on the board with 2:26 left in the frame. Shai Buium sent a shot toward the goalmouth from the blue line and Seger tipped it home.

The second period faired the same for both sides. The Griffins failed to convert on their lone power-play chance at 10:37. Manitoba earned its own advantage shortly after and C.J. Suess scored on the power play at 14:31. With 3:13 remaining in the second, Soderblom found the back of the net to tie the game at two. A Moose turnover let Seger skate into the Manitoba zone before he dropped the puck off to Soderblom and he ripped it past the netminder from the right circle.

In the final period, Ben King scored Manitoba's second power-play goal at 8:10. A Griffins' double-minor penalty put the Moose back on the offensive at 13:39, but Grand Rapids killed it off and drew a penalty with 2:44 remaining. The Griffins pulled Cossa 12 seconds later to make it 6-on-4 for the final minutes. With 50 seconds left, a cluster in front of the Manitoba net saw Austin Watson shove the puck over the line, but the referee blew the play dead just seconds before. Grand Rapids remained on a 5-on-4 in the final minute but failed to tie the score, falling 3-2.

Notes

Antti Tuomisto skated in his 150th professional outing.

The Griffins have won just one of their last five home games (1-3-1-0).

Box Score

Manitoba 1 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Manitoba, Chibrikov 7 (Lucius, King), 5:44. 2, Grand Rapids, Seger 6 (Buium, Söderblom), 17:34. Penalties-Söderblom Gr (roughing), 8:09; Lucius Mb (slashing), 11:55.

2nd Period-3, Manitoba, Suess 6 (Anhorn, Shaw), 14:31 (PP). 4, Grand Rapids, Söderblom 3 (Seger), 16:47. Penalties-Empey Mb (fighting), 3:07; Didier Gr (fighting), 3:07; Anderson-Dolan Mb (hooking), 10:37; Tuomisto Gr (tripping), 13:17; Dries Gr (tripping), 18:33.

3rd Period-5, Manitoba, King 5 (Barteaux, Chibrikov), 8:10 (PP). Penalties-Seger Gr (holding), 6:16; served by Empey Mb (too many men - bench minor), 13:39; Dries Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 13:39; Lundmark Mb (interference), 17:16

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 12-11-6-29. Grand Rapids 12-9-6-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 2 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, Kähkönen 4-9-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-7-3 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-8,315

Three Stars

1. MB King (game-winner, assist); 2. GR Soderblom (goal, assist); 3. MB Chibrikov (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 20-11-3-0 (43 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 11 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 10-19-1-1 (22 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 11 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

