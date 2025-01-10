Gulls Down Roadrunners, 3-2

The San Diego Gulls make it two straight victories after defeating the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 tonight from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have captured points in eight of their last nine tilts at home going 6-1-1-1 over that stretch. San Diego tied their season-high in shots outshooting Tucson 45-24 this evening. The Gulls poured on 24 shots in the middle frame which is the most in a second period in team history.

Tyson Hinds scored his third goal of the season and added a pair of assists for a career-high three-point night.

Ryan Carpenter netted his seventh goal of the campaign and now has points in back-to-back games.

Sasha Pastujov extended his point streak to four games scoring his eighth goal of the season tonight. Pastujov has now recorded points in nine of his last 10 games (5-8=13).

Travis Howe tallied his first assist of the season

Carson Meyer registered his seventh assist of the season and has points in three consecutive games (2-3=5).

Oscar Dansk stopped 22-of-24 shots for his third victory of the year.  The Gulls and Roadrunners will run it back tomorrow night to close out the weekend. Puck drop slated for 6 p.m. PST.

On the forecheck

I thought we did a strong job getting ourselves into the position to forecheck. Tucson is also quite aggressive, and I really feel like that puts big onus on the wingers and our defensemen to be able to get by their pressure and set ourselves up with that ability to hunt. That unlocked our ability to be aggressive. And then from there, we were able to find ways to win pucks back.

On all four lines playing solid tonight

We've seen ourselves have some success, and to be able to find something sustainable is what we're aiming at. We saw it at the beginning of December, and we've seen it in our homestand here. Our big focus is to be able to keep our foot on the gas. Hard to play against. Feels cliche, but it's tangible in our locker room, and we know how it helps us to drive our success.

On the defense stepping up without Roland McKeown

Just need guys to step up. It's the next guy up. Everybody's got to play a little bit more, a little bit better, a little bit stronger, and that's what guys are doing. And guys that have been out or in, they've taken advantage of the opportunity, and that's what we have to continue to do.

On facing Tucson again tomorrow night

We have a lot of respect for that group over there. We know that they're extremely competitive. We know they're going to push tomorrow, and our big thing is that we have to be battle ready right from the beginning.

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On the play that led to his goal

I think his strong side pinch, and then kind of got lucky riding on tape, and then good back end, for sure. But I think our forecheck tonight was really good, so that really helped, and all our guys were at the right spot, right timing, and it was probably thanks to them that I was there and got lucky.

On what their recipe for success was tonight

It was a good part of the game. It was relentless all the time in their D we had, they had no time to do any plays. They were in the pub. We're there. I think it was a good collective. We're skating. It was a good collective forecheck. The five guys were in and we need to do that every night.

On his career-high three-point night

It's just right spot, the right time, and then good place, too. From our forwards, I give all the credit to them. D zone, our last goal was beautiful too. It was guys at the right spot. We're moving our feet and talking on the ice so it's really helpful for breaking out the puck and making plays so really nice.

On how defense is working without some of the veteran leadership

I think it's just great opportunities for everyone you know. Some guys searching for more ice time, some younger guys search for their A-game. I think it's just a great opportunity. And I think everyone did great tonight, and we didn't let up a lot of Grade-A chances. It was pretty good.

On how they're preparing for Tucson again tomorrow

They're always a hard team to play against always, and we just try to outwork them. I think tonight we did a great job. I think we need to repeat that tomorrow. Have a good weekend, but we don't have a good record against them this year. We definitely need to repeat that and play our A-game tomorrow. They're going to come out hot so just to be ready. And same thing, same thing as tonight.

Right wing Travis Howe

On his first game back from injury

Oh, great, great. I've been inching for a while and no better way to come back with a win.

On his assist on Carpenter's goal

I had to make up for that tough turnover on that first goal. But yeah, hell of a play by Carpenter there. I just try to be patient, try to do something here. Worked out pretty well.

On getting points in eight of their last nine home games, and what's clicking

I think it's just taking more pride playing in our building. We want to be the hardest team to play against, no matter where we are, but as long as we can start making the steps towards that, and I think we're definitely doing that at home right now, and I couldn't be happier with our effort. Everyone's flying, everyone's finishing checks, just making it impossible for anybody or any other team to get things going. It's been fun to watch and I was just happy to be part of it tonight.

On whether or not maximizing shots on goal is their recipe for success

Absolutely. Anytime we can get, obviously, a plethora of shots to the net. That goalie over there, he's a hell of a player, so you need to put as many as you can on net with him, any goalie in this league, everyone's really good at hockey. I think that's definitely a good recipe for anything, a lot of shots.

On how to prepare for the second game of their back-to-back

I think it just same message, like we showed what we can do, and we answer their physicality and be more physical than them. And in my opinion, we can stay on that same track and even bring it to another level. It's going to be another tough night for them, hopefully.

