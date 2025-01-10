San Diego Gulls Sign Michal Stinil to Professional Tryout
January 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Michal Stinil to a professional tryout (PTO).
Stinil, 25 (3/21/99), made has AHL debut in 2023-24 with San Diego, appearing in two games on a PTO. He has tallied 16-23=39 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +16 rating in 31 games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season. His 39 points rank fourth among all ECHL skaters while his 23 assists rank ninth. In 215 career games with Wichita, Stinil has totaled 92-123=215 points and 268 PIM. Stinil ranked eighth among ECHL skaters in scoring in 2022-23, recording 31-48=79 points in 65 games for the Thunder.
The 5-11, 194-pound forward appeared in 18 career NCAA games with American International College from 2020-22, recording 2-5=7 points with 31 PIM. He helped AIC win the Atlantic Hockey Association championship in 2020-21.
A Decin, Czechia native, Stinil also spent two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) from 2018-20, posting 34-30=64 points, 213 PIM and a +20 rating in 74 career games.
