Lone Goal Not Enough at Texas

The Manitoba Moose (13-18-2-0) continued their three-game road swing with a 3-1 loss to the Texas Stars (18-11-3-1) at HEB Center Friday night. The Moose came out of the gate quickly with a few early chances and a power play, but weren't able to open the scoring. Texas capitalized on a power play of its own to break the ice at 8:26 as Travis Morin zeroed in and picked a corner. Eric Comrie made eight saves for the Moose, while Landon Bow stopped all nine Manitoba attempts for a 1-0 Stars lead after 20 minutes.

Manitoba stayed within one goal until the late stages of the middle frame. Stars forward Joel L'Esperance was able to corral a loose puck and find the back of the net from a sharp angle with 6:17 to go in the frame. Comrie turned away the other 12 Texas offerings in the period, while Bow stayed perfect through two, making six saves in the frame. The Stars went to the third leading the contest by a 2-0 margin.

The Moose had an opportunity to get back in the game early in the third, and they made good on it. With Manitoba working on a five-on-three power play, Marko Dano snapped home a rebound to pull the score to 2-1 at 4:33 of the frame. Manitoba continued to push throughout the period, but couldn't find a tying marker. With 2:19 left on the clock, a quick Texas transition resulted in L'Esperance alone in front of the Moose goal, and the rookie notched his 19th of the season. The deficit proved to be too much for the Moose to overcome as Texas came away with the 3-1 victory.

Defenceman Jimmy Oligny made his Manitoba debut after being acquired by the Winnipeg Jets and reassigned to the Moose yesterday.

Michael Spacek recorded his 20th point of the season (3G, 17A) with an assist in the contest.

Marko Dano has goals in two of his last three games.

The Moose and Stars play their rematch Saturday evening in a 7 p.m. matchup. Catch the game on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and AHLTV starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

