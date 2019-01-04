Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos to a PTO

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to a professional tryout contract.

Sakellaropoulos, 24, has appeared in 18 games with Adirondack Thunder this season and holds a 10-3-3 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Tinley Park, Illinois native played four seasons at Union College, playing in 80 games and finishing with a career record of 40-22-13.

