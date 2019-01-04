Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos to a PTO
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to a professional tryout contract.
Sakellaropoulos, 24, has appeared in 18 games with Adirondack Thunder this season and holds a 10-3-3 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, the Tinley Park, Illinois native played four seasons at Union College, playing in 80 games and finishing with a career record of 40-22-13.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019
- Pirri Returns from Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos to a PTO - Utica Comets
- Card Set Giveaway, Postgame Skate Highlight Sunday Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Get Called up to New Jersey Courtesy of Labatt, Townsquare Media and Mirabito - Binghamton Devils
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- TSN Adds Three More American Hockey League Broadcasts - AHL
- Marlies Set for 3-In-3 - Toronto Marlies
- Canes Reassign Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Zadina Returns to Griffins After World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Announce Family Package for Family Day Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Kaut Returns from IIHF WJC Run with Czech Republic - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Set to Become the Worcester Sharks on January 13th - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Recall Demko from the Comets - Utica Comets
- Heat Chase Two Points against Roadrunners Friday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Colorado and the Zooperstars Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Continue Road Trip in Syracuse, Binghamton - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds Begin 2019 with Three-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Recall McKegg on Emergency Basis - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Host $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs and Plaid Hat Giveaway against Belleville Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 4 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.