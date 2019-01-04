'Canes Recall McKegg on Emergency Basis

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Greg McKegg from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis and placed forward Jordan Staal on injured reserve.

McKegg, 26, has posted 23 points (6g, 17a) in 31 games with the Checkers this season, ranking second on the team in assists and fourth in points. The 6'0", 190-pound forward has appeared in 91 career NHL games with Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, recording 13 points (7g, 6a). Last season, McKegg tallied four points (2g, 2a) in 26 games with the Penguins, including his first career shorthanded goal.

The St. Thomas, Ont., native was acquired by the Hurricanes from Pittsburgh in exchange for Josh Jooris on Feb. 26, 2018. Since joining the organization, he has registered 46 points (15g, 31a) in 50 games with Charlotte (AHL). He has appeared in 322 career AHL games, tallying 193 points (82g, 111a). McKegg was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round, 62nd overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Staal, 30, has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury. The 6'4", 220-pound forward has recorded 11 points (5g, 6a) in 29 games this season and ranks ninth in the NHL in faceoff win percentage (56.6%). The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has registered 493 points (211g, 282a) in 872 career NHL games, including 245 points (91g, 154a) in 441 games with Carolina. He was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin, and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012. Staal was drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round, second overall, of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at PNC Arena at 7:30 p.m.

