Devils Lose Lead in 5-1 Setback to Marlies
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils were unable to hold a lead in a 5-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Marlies on Friday night.
Binghamtom scored the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the break. Josh Jacobs sent a hard pass towards the crease that Egor Sharangovich got his stick on. The puck sailed by goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo for the one-goal lead with assists from Jacobs and Marian Studenic 11:10 into the game.
Toronto scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Chris Mueller got it going on a deflection that went through the legs of goaltender Evan Cormier for his 17th of the year. It appeared to be a high stick, but counted, and tied the game at one 9:29 into the frame.
Michael Carcone put Toronto out front with his ninth of the year on a shot from the right wing circle. Adam Brooks fed Carcone from the right wall and he stepped up letting a shot fly over the right shoulder of Cormier for the 2-1 lead at 12:08. Assists on Carcone's goal were credited to Brooks and Mason Marchment.
Mueller helped the Marlies take a two-goal lead on a deflected shot from the point on the power play. Jeremy Bracco fired a shot that Mueller tipped by Cormier for a 3-1 lead at 14:51 of the secon. Assists were credited to Bracco on the shot and Brooks and Toronto took that lead to the third period along with a 19-9 shot advantage.
In the third, the Marlies added two more for a 5-1 win. Brooks scored at 15:56 on the power play and Carcone put home his second of the night at 16:48 for a four-goal lead. Cormier stopped 24 in his professional debut for the Devils and a Kaskisuo collected the win with 19 saves.
The Devils return home tomorrow against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. Bring your skates and skate with the Devils asfter the game for FREE. Get a special ticket offer HERE.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils LW Nick Saracino (left) vs. the Toronto Marlies
