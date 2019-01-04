Devils Lose Lead in 5-1 Setback to Marlies

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils were unable to hold a lead in a 5-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Marlies on Friday night.

Binghamtom scored the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the break. Josh Jacobs sent a hard pass towards the crease that Egor Sharangovich got his stick on. The puck sailed by goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo for the one-goal lead with assists from Jacobs and Marian Studenic 11:10 into the game.

Toronto scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Chris Mueller got it going on a deflection that went through the legs of goaltender Evan Cormier for his 17th of the year. It appeared to be a high stick, but counted, and tied the game at one 9:29 into the frame.

Michael Carcone put Toronto out front with his ninth of the year on a shot from the right wing circle. Adam Brooks fed Carcone from the right wall and he stepped up letting a shot fly over the right shoulder of Cormier for the 2-1 lead at 12:08. Assists on Carcone's goal were credited to Brooks and Mason Marchment.

Mueller helped the Marlies take a two-goal lead on a deflected shot from the point on the power play. Jeremy Bracco fired a shot that Mueller tipped by Cormier for a 3-1 lead at 14:51 of the secon. Assists were credited to Bracco on the shot and Brooks and Toronto took that lead to the third period along with a 19-9 shot advantage.

In the third, the Marlies added two more for a 5-1 win. Brooks scored at 15:56 on the power play and Carcone put home his second of the night at 16:48 for a four-goal lead. Cormier stopped 24 in his professional debut for the Devils and a Kaskisuo collected the win with 19 saves.

The Devils return home tomorrow against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. Bring your skates and skate with the Devils asfter the game for FREE. Get a special ticket offer HERE.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.