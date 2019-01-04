Binnington Blanks Wolves
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The San Antonio Rampage scored three goals in the final five minutes of the first period and held on for a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Allstate Arena.
Former Wolves goaltender Jordan Binnington (11-4-0), who ranks fourth on Chicago's all-time wins list with 59, posted 31 saves to earn his 10th career shutout. The Wolves (20-12-3-1) had not been shut out this season.
"I give Binnington a lot of credit," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I think he played really well tonight. We had a lot of good looks and he had a lot of big saves on the penalty kill late.
Ex-Wolves forward Mackenzie MacEachern, who was part of the team's Central Division titles the last two seasons, opened the scoring at 15:54. Tyler Wotherspoon and Mitch Reinke followed suit for a three-goal run in 3:06 for the Rampage (17-17-1-0).
Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (12-6-2) allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period before Max Lagace entered for the final 40 minutes and notched 14 saves.
The Wolves host the Rampage again at 7 p.m. Saturday. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
