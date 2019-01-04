Zadina Returns to Griffins After World Junior Championship
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned rookie forward Filip Zadina from the Czech Republic U20 National Team to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Zadina will rejoin the team for practice next Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
While representing his home country at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, Zadina, 19, registered one assist in five games and helped the Czechs advance to the quarterfinals.
This year marked the second consecutive World Junior Championship Zadina has participated in. He also suited up for the Czech Republic at the World Under-18 Championships in 2017 and 2016 and the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.
Selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and the highest Red Wings draft pick to ever play for the Griffins, Zadina has accounted for 17 points (8-9-17) and 10 penalty minutes in 27 games during his first full professional season.
The Griffins are on a five-game point streak and begin the new year with road games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight at 7:05 p.m. and Hershey tomorrow at 7 p.m.
