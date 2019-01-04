Kaut Returns from IIHF WJC Run with Czech Republic
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been returned from his loan to the Czech Republic Men's Hockey Team after the conclusion of the Czech Republic's run in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in British Columbia.
Kaut generated three goals and one assist in five tournament games with the Czech Republic and returns to Colorado following the team's 3-1 loss to the United States in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The 19 year-old has posted five goals and seven assists in 26 AHL contests with Colorado this season.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT.
