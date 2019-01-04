Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the Belleville Senators.

The 21-year-old Latvian leads Belleville in scoring this season with 26 points while his 14 goals are also a team high. Balcers also has a team high seven power play goals while his 10 power play points also lead the Sens.

It's the first NHL call-up of Balcers' career, whom the Sens acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade on Sept. 13.

In a corresponding move, Ottawa also reassigned Jack Rodewald to Belleville. He has 24 points (11 goals) in 26 games in the AHL this season.

Belleville is back in action tonight against the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are available.

