Card Set Giveaway, Postgame Skate Highlight Sunday Slate

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting their annual team card set giveaway during this Sunday's contest against the Iowa Wild at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans will receive this year's edition of the card set, courtesy of Gizmo Sports Cards, and more than 100 prizes will be randomly distributed within the card set giveaway. All fans in attendance are also invited to stick around following the contest for a postgame Skate with the Hogs on the BMO ice.

SUNDAY, JAN. 6 vs. IOWA WILD

Time: Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Team Card Set Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a pack of the 2018-19 IceHogs team card set, courtesy of the Gizmo Sports Cards. A select number of fans will also receive a special prize with their team card set, with prizes including Chicago Blackhawks tickets (Feb. 7 vs. Vancouver Canucks), an IceHogs game-worn jersey, team-signed stick, merchandise discounts, a free suite to an upcoming IceHogs home game and more.

Postgame Skate with the Hogs: Those in attendance can join their favorite IceHogs players for a skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice immediately following the conclusion of the game. Fans must provide their own skates as rentals are not available.

NOTE: Skaters can line up for the postgame skate at the top of section 101 or at the VIP doors in the main lobby after the game.

4 for $44: Fans can purchase four upper-end zone tickets, fountain drinks and hot dogs for Sunday's game for just $44. Additional tickets may also be added to the package for just $11 for each ticket.

This family pack can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (815) 968-5222.

New Year's Ticket Deal: Fans who attended the IceHogs' game on Wednesday, Jan. 2 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to both Sunday's game and Rockford's home contest on Feb. 6. Tickets can be redeemed in-person at the Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222.

As part of this promotion, the IceHogs will also be showing the football playoff games on the big screens in the Blue Flame Lounge and Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven Party Deck. Fans can catch the Hogs game live in-person and still follow the playoffs throughout Sunday's hockey game.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815) 968-5222 or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

