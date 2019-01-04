Brookbank Named to Chicago Staff, Sorensen Promoted to Assistant Coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have named Rockford IceHogs Assistant Coach, Sheldon Brookbank, an assistant coach on Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton's staff. In addition, Blackhawks and IceHogs development coach, Anders Sörensen, will replace Brookbank as an assistant coach for Rockford.

Brookbank, 38, was in his second season as assistant coach for the IceHogs after originally joining the staff during the 2017-18 season. Alongside Colliton, Brookbank helped guide the IceHogs to a 40-28-4-4 record last year and the team's first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Brookbank served behind the bench for Rockford's postseason run that featured sweeps of both the Chicago Wolves and Manitoba Moose en route to an eventual Conference Finals showdown with the Texas Stars.

Overall, the Lanigan, Saskatchewan native helped the IceHogs to a record of 55-42-7-8 during his time on Rockford's coaching staff. Since his coaching debut, nine IceHogs skaters have gone on to make their NHL debut with the Blackhawks.

Prior to his coaching career, Brookbank helped the Blackhawks to the 2013 Stanley Cup and appeared in 74 games across two seasons (2012-14) with Chicago, notching eight points (3G, 5A). He spent parts of eight seasons in the National Hockey League, compiling 44 points (7G, 37A) and 473 penalty minutes in 351 career games with the Nashville Predators (2006-07), New Jersey Devils (2007-09), Anaheim Ducks (2009-12) and Blackhawks.

Sörensen, 43, is in his fifth season as development coach for Chicago. Prior to working with the Blackhawks, he served as head coach of the Chicago Mission U16 club during the 2014-15 season, worked as an assistant coach in the Swedish Hockey League's Södertälje from 2011-13 (was also interim head coach for four months) and was head coach of the Chicago Mission U18 team from 2010-11.

The Södertälje, Sweden native made his professional playing debut as a defenseman in the Central Hockey League during the 1998-99 season. He skated in the Western Pro Hockey League the following year before making his North American pro debut in the ECHL in 1999-2000. Overall, Sörensen collected three goals and one assist in 37 career ECHL games.

