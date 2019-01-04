Heat Chase Two Points against Roadrunners Friday

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, January 4, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Friday, January 4, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Hear tonight's game on Spreaker or iHeartRadio or watch the game via AHLTV.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for your chance to win a puck signed by Alan Quine.

TONIGHT

The Heat begin the 2019 calendar year with their third meeting against the Tucson Roadrunners in the last four games, the clubs splitting a pair last weekend at the Tucson Convention Center.

Stockton dropped a 6-5 battle against the San Jose Barracuda on New Year's Eve, a contest that was tied 2-2 through 20 minutes of play until the visitors got some breathing room with a 4-1 second period. The Heat attempted to mount a comeback, scoring twice in the final frame, but could not find the back of the net for the tying goal as time ran out.

PHILLY PHILLY

Matthew Phillips enters tonight's game on fire on the offensive end, having recorded six points (3g,3a) in the last two games and bringing a six-game scoring streak into tonight's contest. Over that span, Phillips has totaled 10 points (4g,6a) - including a three-point outburst Saturday at Tucson to spark a third-period comeback in a 3-2 win.

THIS BUD'S FOR YOU

Buddy Robinson owns the second-longest scoring streak on Stockton's roster at five games, totaling seven points (2g,5a) since December 21 against Iowa. He claimed the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory over the Roadrunners, beating Hunter Miska from the slot with a power play tally midway through the third period.

SEEING STARS

Curtis Lazar was named to the 2019 Lexus All-Star Classic, announced Thursday by the Heat in conjunction with the AHL. Lazar is second on the team in scoring with 25 points (11g,14a) in 31 games on the season and leads the Heat with 13 points (4g,9a) on the man-advantage. The All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27 and Monday, Jan. 28 in Springfield.

CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS

The Heat have thrived under the lights on Fridays so far this season, claiming at least one point in seven out of 10 games on Fridays.

FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST

Both Stockton and Tucson have thrived when scoring first and struggled when allowing the first goal this season. The Heat enter tonight's game 8-3-2-0 when taking a 1-0 edge and 6-12-1-0 when conceding first, while Tucson is 15-4-2-0 on the year when getting the upper hand and 2-5-1-1 when falling behind first.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.