Barracuda Set to Become the Worcester Sharks on January 13th

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), continue honoring the history of the Sharks primary affiliates on January 13th at 3 p.m. as a part of a five-game throwback series. The Barracuda will become the Worcester Sharks for the night, Sharks affiliate from 2006 to 2015.

The game will feature complete rebranding on social media and within SAP Center at San Jose and the team will wear throwback Worcester Sharks jerseys during the game. In addition to the in-game festivities, the first 4,000 fans in the building will receive a replica Worcester Sharks jersey.

Various alumni from the era will be honored throughout the game and current Sharks Barclay Goodrow and Melker Karlsson will be dropping the ceremonial first puck.

January 13th is the third of five throwback nights, honoring the Sharks affiliate history. San Jose will also be honoring the Kentucky Thoroughblades (Feb. 2) and current San Jose Barracuda (Feb. 18) later this season. For more information on the remaining throwback games, visit sjbarracuda.com/promotions.

Single game tickets start at just $10 and as always cars of four or more can park for free at SAP Center at San Jose. In addition, all concession items are just $4.

Barracuda jersey auctions have gone mobile and you can join the auction today by texting "barracuda" to 52182 or by visiting barracuda.gesture.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.