Drake Rymsha Reassigned to Manchester
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned forward Drake Rymsha from Ontario to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.
The 20-year-old Rymsha (born August 6, 1998) is a 6-0, 187-pound native of Huntington Woods, Michigan who has collected three points (1-2-3) and 34 penalty minutes from 24 games played with the Reign this season. Rymsha scored his first career professional goal on November 25 against Tucson.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
