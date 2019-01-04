Drake Rymsha Reassigned to Manchester

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned forward Drake Rymsha from Ontario to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.

The 20-year-old Rymsha (born August 6, 1998) is a 6-0, 187-pound native of Huntington Woods, Michigan who has collected three points (1-2-3) and 34 penalty minutes from 24 games played with the Reign this season. Rymsha scored his first career professional goal on November 25 against Tucson.

