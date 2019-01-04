Condors Host Colorado and the Zooperstars Tonight

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles with the ZOOperstars! in town. Puck drops at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon). Tonight's game is the American Hockey League's Facebook Watch Free Game of the Week. If you can't make the game, click here to watch.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors welcome Whale Gretzky, Squidney Crosby, LeBronco James, Mike Rainbow Trout, and the rest of the ZOOperstars! tonight presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: F Nolan Vesey and D Jared Wilson

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles meet for the fifth time this season. Bakersfield is 2-1-0-1 in the season series with the Eagles and 1-1 on home ice. The series shifts to Loveland, Colo. next Friday and Saturday for two games on the ranch.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors started 2019 on Wednesday and dropped a 2-1 decision to the visiting San Diego Gulls. RW David Gust tied the game at 1-1 on the power play in the second period, but C Joe Blandisi's goal with 70 seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the game winner.

Colorado was swept in Winnipeg over the weekend by scores of 4-0 and 4-1. RW Scott Kosmachuk had the lone goal on Sunday against his former club. LW Andrew Agozzino picked up an assist and his team leading 30th point of the season.

ALL-STAR NOD

LW Joe Gambardella was selected yesterday to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic to represent the Condors. The second-year pro is currently with the Edmonton Oilers and leads the Condors with 12 goals. He is second on the team in scoring with 21 points (12g-9a) in 28 games.

SHOOTERS SHOOT

The Condors lead the AHL with an average of 34.03 shots per game. Colorado surrenders the fifth most at 32.16 a contest.

ROOKIE IMPACT

LW Tyler Benson and LW Cameron Hebig are both in the Top 17 in rookie scoring. Benson leads the Condors with 22 points and 18 assists while Hebig is second in goals with 10 and 21 points. Benson is tied for third among rookies with 18 assists.

BUSY JANUARY

Bakersfield will play 13 games in 25 days leading into the AHL All-Star Break. 12 of the 13 games are in the Pacific Division with the lone exception being next Wednesday's game in Texas.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors home power play is 5th in the AHL at 24.2% (15/62)... Bakersfield's 2.87 goals against per game is 8th in the AHL... LW Tyler Benson is on a three-game point streak (1g-2a)... D Keegan Lowe has six assists in his last six games.

EAGLES NOTES

Colorado is 12-8-1 inside the Pacific Division and 3-4-2-1 against the Mountain Division... The Eagles have seven shorthanded goals which is third in the AHL... LW Andrew Agozzino is 15th in the AHL scoring race with 30 points... RW Michael Joly is tied for the league lead with three shootout goals.

TRANSACTIONS

12/31 - F Nolan Vesey recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

12/30 - LW Joe Gambardella recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

