TSN Adds Three More American Hockey League Broadcasts
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and TSN announced today that three more AHL games have been added to the broadcast schedule and will be televised live on Canada's Sports Leader this season.
Featuring the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies - top development affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs - the following games will be produced by Leafs Nation Network and will air live on TSN2. Additional games will be announced at a later date.
AHL on TSN
Sunday, January 6 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies, 4 ET on TSN2
Wednesday, January 9 - Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies, 7 ET on TSN2
Saturday, January 12 - Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies, 4 ET on TSN2
These games include appearances by the top affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes (Charlotte), Vancouver Canucks (Utica) and Buffalo Sabres (Rochester).
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates - including stars such as P.K. Subban, Braden Holtby, Erik Karlsson and Carey Price - and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL - among them Johnny Bower, Terry Sawchuk, Larry Robinson, Patrick Roy, Brett Hull and 2018 inductees Martin Brodeur, Martin St. Louis and Willie O'Ree.
