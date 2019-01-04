Pirri Returns from Vegas
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forward Brandon Pirri, the American Hockey League's leading scorer, has been returned on loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Pirri posted six goals and three assists in seven games for Vegas.
The 27-year-old Toronto native, who was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic roster on Thursday, paces the AHL in points (41), ranks second to teammate T.J. Tynan in assists (24) and shares second in goals (17) with teammates Daniel Carr and Brooks Macek.
Pirri returns to the AHL riding a nine-game point streak that featured nine goals and 10 assists from Nov. 28 to Dec. 18. He scored points in six of his seven games with Vegas, which included one goal and one assist in each of his last two games (Dec. 30 at Arizona and Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles). The Golden Knights posted a 5-0-2 record in the games Pirri played.
The Wolves host back-to-back games against the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Allstate Arena. Tonight's game features a Craft Beer Arena Crawl. To receive the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019
- Pirri Returns from Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Sign Alex Sakellaropoulos to a PTO - Utica Comets
- Card Set Giveaway, Postgame Skate Highlight Sunday Slate - Rockford IceHogs
- Get Called up to New Jersey Courtesy of Labatt, Townsquare Media and Mirabito - Binghamton Devils
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- TSN Adds Three More American Hockey League Broadcasts - AHL
- Marlies Set for 3-In-3 - Toronto Marlies
- Canes Reassign Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Zadina Returns to Griffins After World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Announce Family Package for Family Day Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Kaut Returns from IIHF WJC Run with Czech Republic - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Set to Become the Worcester Sharks on January 13th - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Recall Demko from the Comets - Utica Comets
- Heat Chase Two Points against Roadrunners Friday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Colorado and the Zooperstars Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Ottawa Recalls Balcers from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Continue Road Trip in Syracuse, Binghamton - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds Begin 2019 with Three-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Recall McKegg on Emergency Basis - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Host $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs and Plaid Hat Giveaway against Belleville Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 4 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.