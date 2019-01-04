Pirri Returns from Vegas

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forward Brandon Pirri, the American Hockey League's leading scorer, has been returned on loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Pirri posted six goals and three assists in seven games for Vegas.

The 27-year-old Toronto native, who was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic roster on Thursday, paces the AHL in points (41), ranks second to teammate T.J. Tynan in assists (24) and shares second in goals (17) with teammates Daniel Carr and Brooks Macek.

Pirri returns to the AHL riding a nine-game point streak that featured nine goals and 10 assists from Nov. 28 to Dec. 18. He scored points in six of his seven games with Vegas, which included one goal and one assist in each of his last two games (Dec. 30 at Arizona and Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles). The Golden Knights posted a 5-0-2 record in the games Pirri played.

The Wolves host back-to-back games against the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Allstate Arena. Tonight's game features a Craft Beer Arena Crawl. To receive the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

