Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Checkers, January 4

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will play its first home game of 2019 as they welcome the league-leading Charlotte Checkers to CAA Arena.

Belleville (16-18-2-0) dropped its opening contest of 2019 to Laval Wednesday night as the Senators sit five points behind Utica for a playoff spot.

The Sens will be hoping that a return home can kickstart the push back to .500 as Belleville is 11-6 at CAA Arena this season.

Charlotte (24-8-3-0) are flying so far this season as they hold a three-point edge on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers for the Atlantic Division lead. The Checkers own the eighth best power play in the East and boast a 14-5-2 road record this year.

Roster notes

Just one move for the Senators since Wednesday as Ottawa reassigned defenceman Stefan Elliott back to Belleville.

Filip Gustavsson started for the Sens Wednesday so expect him and Jake Paterson to split the two starts this weekend against the Checkers.

Previous history

The Senators grabbed three of a possible four points from the Checkers in November and hold a 2-3-1 lifetime record against Charlotte.

Who to watch

Newly acquired forward Darren Archibald is set for his Sens debut tonight after his acquisition from Vancouver on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has 16 points in 23 AHL games this year as well as a goal and an assist in nine games with the Canucks.

Checkers forward Andrew Poturalski leads the team in scoring this season with 33 points in 35 contests. His 13 goals are also a team high.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

