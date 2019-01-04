Koivula extends goal-scoring streak to four games in setback on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Otto Koivula scored for the fourth consecutive game on Friday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (21-10-4-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch (21-9-2-0) at the War Memorial Arena.

Christopher Gibson (11-5-4) stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced, while Syracuse capitalized once in each period to earn its fourth straight win at home.

The Crunch struck first at 12:26 of the opening period when Alex Barre-Boulet scored his league-leading 11th power-play tally to make it 1-0. With Kyle Burroughs in the box for boarding, former Sound Tigers Cory Conacher and Carter Verhaeghe teamed up to find Barre-Boulet at the bottom of the right circle. Verhaeghe pulled a puck from the left half-wall and found Conacher above the right circle, where guided a pass to Barre-Boulet for a one-timer that beat Gibson's glove.

Alex Volkov made it 2-0 at 4:40 of the second period when he converted on a breakaway at even strength. Sebastian Aho lost his footing at the right point and Volkov raced by with the puck, and darted straight at Gibson. He held off a back-checking Koivula and slipped a forehand shot inside the left post for his eighth goal of the year.

Verhaeghe pushed Syracuse's lead to three at 6:55 of the third period with brilliant stickhandling that led to his 14th goal of the season. Barre-Boulet bumped the puck to Verhaeghe near the top of the left circle and Verhaeghe danced to the slot before flipping a backhand shot over Gibson's glove. It was also Verhaeghe's team-leading 38th point of the season.

Koivula got the Sound Tigers back to within two and broke up Eddie Pasquale's (12-4-2) shutout bid with his fourth goal in four games at the 9:18 mark. Parker Wotherspoon directed the puck to Koivula who charged ahead and over the Crunch blue line. Still near the parameter, he reached back and fired a wrist shot that beat Pasquale inside the left post for his 11th goal of the season.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-7 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, while Syracuse won the shot battle, 32-20.

