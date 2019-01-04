Crunch Tame Sound Tigers, 3-1
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are on a four-game home winning streak after defeating the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-1, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
Alex Barre-Boulet and Carter Verhaeghe both recorded a goal and an assist as the team pushes to 21-9-2-0 on the season.
Eddie Pasquale made 19 saves between the pipes for the Crunch, while Christopher Gibson stopped 29-of-32 in net for the Sound Tigers. Syracuse converted on 1-of-6 power play opportunities and went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 12:26 into the game. Cory Conacher sent a pass down to Barre-Boulet who snuck a shot short side from a sharp angle. Verhaeghe tallied the secondary helper.
Alex Volkov doubled the lead at the 4:40 mark of the middle stanza after beating Gibson on the breakaway.
Syracuse built a three-goal lead 6:55 into the third period. Barre-Boulet passed off for Verhaeghe to stick handle through the slot and backhand a shot.
The Sound Tigers stole one back at the 9:18 mark during 4-on-4 play. Otto Koivula went coast-to-coast and then top shelf off an assist from Parker Wotherspoon. The late Bridgeport tally couldn't spur a comeback and Syracuse held on for the 3-1 victory.
The Crunch host the Toronto Marlies tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet leads the league with 11 power-play goals.
