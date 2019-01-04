Canes Reassign Fleury to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Haydn Fleury to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fleury has missed the last nine games with a concussion. The 22-year-old has recorded one assist in 10 games with the Hurricanes this season, and he has posted nine assists in 77 career NHL games. The 6'3", 208-pound defenseman has tallied 30 points (9g, 21a) in 77 career AHL games with Charlotte, including one assist in four games this season. The Carlyle, Sask., native played eight playoff games with the Checkers during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering four points (2g, 2a). Fleury was drafted by Carolina in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

