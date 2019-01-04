T-Birds Begin 2019 with Three-Game Weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-11-4-3) begin the 2019 portion of their schedule on Friday night as they play their second straight contest in Connecticut against the Hartford Wolf Pack (15-15-2-2) at 7:15 p.m. at the XL Center.

It marks the first of three straight games in three days for the Thunderbirds, who have home matchups looming against the Providence Bruins (14-15-5-0 entering weekend) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. and against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-10-1-2 entering weekend) on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds have been sliding of late, going 0-3-2-0 in their last five contests, with all five games being decided by a single goal. Springfield did earn points in each of their last two games of a three-game weekend to close out 2018, falling in overtime to Syracuse on Saturday night and in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the results, the Thunderbirds offense has continued to soar, tallying 15 goals in their last four games. Springfield's offense ranks fifth in the AHL with 3.58 goals per game, and their power play has scored a league-high 43 times, including a 5-for-13 clip in their last three games.

By earning a point in overtime last Sunday in Hartford, the Thunderbirds have now secured a point in 19 of 24 all-time games against their I-91 rivals. Springfield holds a lifetime 15-5-2-2 mark against the Wolf Pack, including a 5-3-2-2 record on the road.

As the Thunderbirds return home Saturday, the club will sport Springfield Indians throwback jerseys on Blast from the Past Night presented by MassMutual. The jerseys will be auctioned live following the game to cap off a night with a 1990s look and feel. The Thunderbirds remain on home ice Sunday afternoon for a tangle with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the final Sunday afternoon home game of the season.

Springfield enters play this weekend with 37 points in the standings, two points behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the fourth playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The Thunderbirds, however, have three fewer games played than the Penguins.

