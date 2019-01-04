Canucks Recall Demko from the Comets

January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets.

Demko, 23, has a record of 8-5-1 along with a .911 save percentage and 2.58 GAA in 16 games played with the Comets this season. The third-year netminder has appeared in 107 career games with the Comets, holding a record of 55-35-12, a 2.56 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts. Additionally, he won his lone NHL start last season, making 30 saves to help the Canucks defeat Columbus 5-4 on March 31.

The San Diego, California, native is the Comets all-time leader in career and single-season wins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.