Canucks Recall Demko from the Comets
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets.
Demko, 23, has a record of 8-5-1 along with a .911 save percentage and 2.58 GAA in 16 games played with the Comets this season. The third-year netminder has appeared in 107 career games with the Comets, holding a record of 55-35-12, a 2.56 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts. Additionally, he won his lone NHL start last season, making 30 saves to help the Canucks defeat Columbus 5-4 on March 31.
The San Diego, California, native is the Comets all-time leader in career and single-season wins.
