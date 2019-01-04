Marlies Set for 3-In-3
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (15-13-3-2) kick off 2019 and a three in three weekend tonight in Binghamton when they square off against the Devils (15-19-3-0) for the fifth time this season.
Coming off an exciting overtime win over the league-leading Charlotte Checkers on New Year's Eve, the Marlies look poised to take their first lead in the season series against the Devils. Binghamton comes in to tonight's game riding a two-game losing streak, most recently dropping a 5-2 decision to Wilkes-Barre Scranton.
While the eighth place Devils came out on top in their first two meetings of the season, the Marlies have since taken the previous two contests to even the series at two games apiece. In their last meeting on December 19th, the Marlies edged the Devils 3-1 on home ice. Tempers flared in that game with both teams combining for 124 penalty minutes. All of the games between these North Division rivals so far this season have been close fought battles, with there never being more than a two-goal differential.
Players to watch: Chris Mueller notched the game winning goal in overtime on December 31 and continues to lead the Marlies with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists). Jeremy Bracco sits second in team scoring after hitting the 30-point mark (seven goals, 23 assists) on New Year's Eve. Bracco also leads the team in power play assists with 13. Sam Gagner had a two-point effort on NYE and now has 25 points in 26 games.
Puck drops at 7:05 PM and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
15-13-3-2 Overall Record 24-8-2-0
2-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-1-0
Win 1 Streak Loss 2
116 Goals For 101
123 Goals Against 131
21.4% Power Play Percentage 14.4%
76.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 76.5%
T. Moore (17) Leading Goal Scorer B. Pietila (12)
C. Mueller (34) Leading Points Scorer B. Pietila (22)
E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader C. Johnson (6)
