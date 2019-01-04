Sens Denied by Checkers

The Belleville Senators dropped its first home game of 2019 3-1 to the Charlotte Checkers Friday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville's Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves while Max McCormick scored. The Checkers had goals from Patrick Brown, Julien Gauthier, Aleksi Saarela and Nicholas Roy while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots.

It took just 2:03 for the visitors to take the lead as Brown buried eighth of the season after debutant Darren Archibald's pass couldn't clear the zone and despite the Sens outshooting Charlotte 14-6 in the first, they headed into the first intermission down 1-0.

The Checkers made its lead 2-0 at 9:21 of the second as Gauthier used a screen on Gustavsson to bury his eighth as he beat the Sens goalie glove side on a power play.

Belleville got on the board at 13:16 as McCormick skated in down the left wing before beating Nedeljkovic bardown with a wicked wrister for his third of the season but the Checkers restored its two-goal lead with 1:48 left in the frame as Saarela buried Andrew Poturalski's centering pass after Charlotte had forced a turnover in the neutral zone.

Roy's 11th of the campaign 1:15 into the third period pushed the Charlotte lead to 4-1 as he banged in a puck from in close after Roland McKeown's sharp-angled shot was loose in Gustavsson's pads. Belleville's best chance of the period came through Jordan Murray who clipped the crossbar after Nedeljkovic got his blocker on the puck to help it on its way.

Belleville is back in action Saturday when they once again host the Checkers. Tickets are available.

